Divine Savior Academy National Merit Scholarship success

Divine Savior Academy senior Jonas Landwehr received the honor of being named a Commended Student in the 2018 National Merit Scholarship Program and is being recognized for exceptional academic promise.

Landwehr placed among the top 50,000 scorers of more than 1.6 million students who entered the 2018 competition by taking the 2016 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test (PSAT/NMSQT).

“The young men and women being named Commended Students have demonstrated outstanding potential for academic success,” commented a spokesperson for NMSC. “These students represent a valuable national resource; recognizing their accomplishments, as well as the key role their schools play in their academic development, is vital to the advancement of educational excellence in our nation.

We hope that this recognition will help broaden their educational opportunities and encourage them as they continue their pursuit of academic success.”

Expressing his pride in Jonas Landwehr for being named a Commended Student in the 2018 National Merit Scholarship Program, High School Principal Ben Troge said, “Jonas is a talented student who uses his God-given abilities every day to excel in and outside of the classroom.”

Senior Guillermo Mata has advanced to the Semi-Finalist Level of the competition. The final results will be announced in the spring. Principal Troge feels that the future is bright for both these students. “I know that both of them will be future leaders in their respective communities.”

