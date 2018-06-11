The Divine Savior Academy graduating class of 2018 was recognized in a special service May 26. Jonas Landwehr was honored as the 2018 Valedictorian and Guillermo Mata as the Salutatorian.

The 54 graduates were accepted into many prestigious universities including Georgia Tech, University of Pennsylvania, Berkley School of Music, Vanderbilt University, Johns Hopkins University, University of Michigan, and Georgetown University.

Of special note is that the total scholarship money awarded to the students was over $1.84 million.

Located in Doral, Divine Savior Academy provides PreK-3 – 12th grade students with college prep academics in a Christian environment.

