Doral Academy Cheer Squad makes history

By: Dominique Barba |February 7, 2017

Share
Share
Email
Shares 0
Doral Academy cheerleaders included (l to r): Valentina Rodriguez, Kaitlin Mattos, Nicole Fernandez, Bianca Ayelett, Valentina Montezanos, Amanda Otero, Amanda Milanes, Samantha Sanchez, Mariangel Ortiz, Sofia Barnes, Gabriela Newton, Laura Correa, Sofia Pullas, Nicole Romero, Bryana Acosta, Samantha Abelo, Daniela Prieto, Amanda Abelo, Nicole Warneck, and Sofia Escandar. Coaches Coral Buxeda and Kynan Downs are pictured at right.

Doral Academy cheerleaders included (l to r): Valentina Rodriguez, Kaitlin Mattos, Nicole Fernandez, Bianca Ayelett, Valentina Montezanos, Amanda Otero, Amanda Milanes, Samantha Sanchez, Mariangel Ortiz, Sofia Barnes, Gabriela Newton, Laura Correa, Sofia Pullas, Nicole Romero, Bryana Acosta, Samantha Abelo, Daniela Prieto, Amanda Abelo, Nicole Warneck, and Sofia Escandar. Coaches Coral Buxeda and Kynan Downs are pictured at right.

The Doral Academy Preparatory School Cheerleaders won first place at the FHSAA Region 4 Cheerleading competition on Friday, Jan. 6 at Coral Springs High School. After achieving this significant feat, the athletes headed to the State Championships in Gainesville, Fla., at the University of Florida Stephen C. O’Connell Center, Jan. 28-29.

Representing the Region and doing an outstanding performance, the squad obtained a meritorious 2nd place, making the Doral community very proud. Under the leadership of coaches Coral Buxeda and  Kynan Downs, these young ladies fought tirelessly in every competition, showing a real passion in achieving the desired success.

Connect To Your Customers & Grow Your Business

Click Here
Print Friendly

Be the first to comment on "Doral Academy Cheer Squad makes history"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*