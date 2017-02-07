Doral Academy Cheer Squad makes history

The Doral Academy Preparatory School Cheerleaders won first place at the FHSAA Region 4 Cheerleading competition on Friday, Jan. 6 at Coral Springs High School. After achieving this significant feat, the athletes headed to the State Championships in Gainesville, Fla., at the University of Florida Stephen C. O’Connell Center, Jan. 28-29.

Representing the Region and doing an outstanding performance, the squad obtained a meritorious 2nd place, making the Doral community very proud. Under the leadership of coaches Coral Buxeda and Kynan Downs, these young ladies fought tirelessly in every competition, showing a real passion in achieving the desired success.