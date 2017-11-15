Doral and Miami-Dade County unveil ‘Guillermo Benites Way’

Doral City Council, joined by Miami-Dade County District 12 Commissioner Jose “Pepe” Diaz, and special guests from Univision Studios, is honored to unveil the new co-designation “Guillermo Benites Way” signage on NW 41st Street from NW 93rd Court to NW 97th Avenue.

At the Oct. 6. Ceremony, the life and legacy of television icon Guillermo Benites was honored. He was the main news anchor, the star of Univisión Canal 23, for nearly four decades and one of the pioneers of Spanish-language television in the United States.

During his prestigious career, he was recognized with a multitude of awards, commemorations and proclamations, among them an Emmy award. His family, friends, and colleagues will come together to celebrate his life and contributions.