Nu World Title is known in the Doral for their knowledge and expertise of the title industry serving South Florida-based buyers, sellers, investors and agents. But there is also an under-heralded service the company also offers: community philanthropy. Their latest benevolent initiative was their recent participation in the Miami Lakes Relay For Life at Miami Lakes Optimist Park.

“Everyone has been affected by cancer in one shape or form, whether directly or indirectly,” says Operations Manager Denis Brenes. “Nu World Title participated in Miami Lakes’ Relay for Life not only to raise money to help battle this disease, but also to help raise awareness and try to inspire as many as possible to join the fight against cancer.” Brenes grew up in Miami Lakes and lives in the nearby area.

Nu World specializes in escrow services, title insurance, title and lien searches, HUD and pre-HUD preparations, short sale negotiations, remote and after-hours title services, and more.

Last year, Nu World donated turkeys and toys to Barbara Hawkins Elementary during the holidays. They have also recently supported the Children’s Home Society of Florida, Children in Action, Camillus House, as well as the Barbara Goleman Senior High School Giving Gators and the Feed My Starving Children organizations.

“I want to give a big thank you to Nu World Title owner Rudy Hernandez for all of his support in making this happen,” Brenes continued. “I personally participating in the March 25 Relay to honor my grandfather Domingo Chow, who lost his battle with cancer when I was a young boy. May the heavens help us in the search for a cure.”

Nu World also sold awareness bracelets and conducted charity dominoes games during the event to raise additional funds for their Relay For Life team.

The company headquarters is located at 10305 NW 41 Street, Suite 229, Doral, FL 33178. For information, visit www.NuWorldTitle.com or call 844-445-3030.