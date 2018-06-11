Doral Business Spotlight: Manny Sarmiento of the Doral Chamber of Commerce

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

As a city, Doral continues to grow and expand in South Florida, one of the key movers and shakers is none other than Emmanuel “Manny” Sarmiento. As CEO and co-founder of the Doral Chamber of Commerce, he is also CEO of New Media, New Marketing, Inc., an Internet and Social Media Marketing consulting, outsourcing, and education company, since 2009.

With over 500 social media, Internet marketing courses, marketing workshops, and seminars, including the Social Media University and the Certified Social Media Marketing Specialist pro-gram, Sarmiento is surely becoming a master of social media marketing training, education, and implementation.

“The Doral Chamber of Commerce welcomes you with open arms and is ready to help you take your business to the next level with exciting programs and New Media tools,” says Sarmiento.

Sarmiento has created and implemented entrepreneurship and business education programs that help develop the skills of business owners and executives. He teaches business and mar-keting skills to entrepreneurs to help create prosperity in their business and in their lives.

Teaching Web Optimization, Search Engine Optimization (SEO), Social Media, Marketing, WordPress and other marketing and business skills since 2007, Sarmiento has operated busi-nesses in Doral since 2005 – with great success and dedication to helping others.

In addition to heading the Doral Chamber, Sarmiento is a published author and has recently published his third book Marketing Magic: 100 Magical Ideas to Grow Your Business. A book signing and celebration was held in the Hilton Garden Inn by Dolphin Mall and turned into a full-out celebration.

With the book-signing theme being, “Your Future is So Bright You’ll Have to Wear Shades,” at-tendees were given their own pair of sunglasses as they entered the venue – and that’s when the party started. The event had champagne toasts, raffles, plenty of prize giveaways, and more than enough empanadas and tequenos to go around.

A full room of guests attended, creating a line that reached out the door as people waited to get their own autographed copy of the book.

In a toast, Sarmiento thanked everyone for their support throughout the years and emphasized that the book is meant to be a practical guide for entrepreneurs looking for creative ways to grow their brand. “You can open any page in the book and you’ll find a creative practical idea waiting to be used,” he told the crowd.

Sarmiento attended both Miami Dade College and Florida International University, and says he plans to continue his learning throughout his life.

The Doral Chamber of Commerce is locatd at 2900 NW 112th Ave, Doral, FL 33172. For infor-mation, visit www.doralchamber.org or call 305-477-7600.