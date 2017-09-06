Doral Cancellations Due to Hurricane Irma

In preparation of Hurricane Irma, the following closures and cancellations will be in effect:

Doral Government Center closed to the public Thursday and Friday.

Trolley service will be discontinued Friday.

All parks will be closed starting on Thursday, until further notice.

All Activities, Practices, Games, Events, Programs scheduled from Thursday onward, are cancelled or postponed to a later date.

For other tips on how to stay safe during a storm, visit: Doral’s Emergency Preparedness webpage and sign-up for Doral Alerts and subscribe to text messages by texting the word DORALSTORMS to 888777to receive emergency information. Also, download the In-telligent app, available on iOs and Android for updates.

Please check our website and social media for updates on activities and park information as the storm approaches. Follow us on Twitter (@cityofdoral & @doralpolice) and Facebook (@cityofdoral).