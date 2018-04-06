Doral Chamber of Commerce aids Doral Business Council members in transition

After many years serving the City of Doral, the Doral Business Council has decided to shut their doors for business! The Doral Chamber of Commerce has stepped in to offer DBC members an opportunity to transition to a winning chamber of commerce.

DBC members who were active as of the closing of the organization can apply to transfer their membership to the Doral Chamber of Commerce free of charge for a period of 3 months from the date of DBC’s closing.

“The Doral Chamber of Commerce welcomes you with open arms and is ready to help you take your business to the next level with exciting programs and New Media tools”, says Manny Sarmiento, President and CEO of the Doral Chamber of Commerce.

The Doral Chamber of Commerce has become the driving force for business in Doral. Through innovative marketing, business education and practical networking events, the Doral Chamber is being recognized as the leading organization for growing your business in Doral.

Established in 2008, the Doral Chamber is committed to assisting businesses in creating new revenue sources, helping the city meet the needs of its residents and business partners, and assisting individuals to meet their personal needs, dreams and desires!

DBC members can contact David Palomino at david@doralchamber.com or can apply online for their free Doral Chamber of Commerce membership at http://www.doralchamber.org/membership and choosing the DBC Transition Option.

For more information contact Manny Sarmiento – CEO / President

Doral Chamber of Commerce, Inc.

(305) 477-7600 or at

manny@doralchamber.com