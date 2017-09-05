Doral City Manager Elected President of MDCCMA

The City is proud to announce that City Manager Edward A. Rojas, has been recently elected as the 2017-2018 President of the Miami-Dade City and County Management Association (MDCCMA). The MDCCMA represents 32 municipalities who regularly meet to network and share best practices.

Prior to becoming Doral’s City Manager, Mr. Rojas possessed 20 years of managerial and supervisory experience, which included 11 years of a diverse range of local government experience, serving as building official/director, building chief, and public servant. His significant roles in government administration earned him a reputation as an advocate for ethics and team work.

“My goal is to always uphold the ethical standards of this great city, respecting the democratic process and faithfully implementing the policies of the Mayor and City Council while ensuring efficient and effective delivery of city services to our residents,” said Mr. Rojas.

The Dade City/County Management Association (DCCMA) was established in 1965 to bring together local government professional administrators to stimulate the highest standards of public service and administration and to promote good fellowship and closer intergovernmental relationships.

For more information regarding the MDCMMA, please visit http://www.mdccma.org/.