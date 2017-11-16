Doral Corporate Run debuts Dec. 7th in Downtown Doral Park

Runners and walkers from companies throughout the City of Doral will take on the Doral Corporate Run, a 5k race presented by Skyros Sports in Downtown Doral. The Doral Corporate Run will take place on Thursday, Dec. 7th at 6:30 p.m. in Downtown Doral Park- located at 8395 NW 53rd Street.

“Doral is a dynamic city with a robust workforce but no corporate run to bring everyone together for a wellness-friendly, team building activity outside of the office,” said Ruben Figueredo, CEO of RaceTime and organizer of the Doral Corporate Run. “I encourage company teams as well to join the Doral Corporate Run today and compete to be the Fastest Company in Doral.”

Other awards include top male and female full-time employees, and the top male and female CEOs. A minimum of four participants per team is required with two males and two females for team scoring.

Individual runners are invited to register and 20 percent of individual registration fees will directly benefit one of the Doral Corporate Run’s charity partners. Top male and female individual charity runners will receive an award.

Race beneficiaries include these local and national charities: John Hopkins Children’s Hospital Network, Organization for Autism Research, Feeding South Florida, and Special Olympics South Florida. Please bring any canned food or non-perishable items for a food drive benefitting Feeding South Florida.

All participants of the closed race course through Downtown Doral, Miami’s premier town center, will receive a custom BIB number, finisher’s medal, access to the Corporate Village, live music and entertainment, and much more. This will be a chip timed event, timed by RaceTime.

Visit www.DoralCorpRun.com to register today. Tickets begin at $30 per person. For more information contact info@doralcorprun.com or call 800-314-7223.