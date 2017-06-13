Doral inaugurates NW 92nd Avenue connection

The Doral City Council inaugurated the new roadway connection along NW 92nd Ave. connecting NW 25th St. and NW 33th St. This project, completed on time and about $85,000 under budget, will immediately alleviate congestion on NW 87th Ave. and NW 97th Ave.

The new roadway will enhance connectivity for hundreds of residents in the Vanderbilt community. Additionally, it will help improve emergency response times for Doral Police stationed at the new Police Substation, as well as enhance connectivity for freight traffic and commuters to Miami-Dade County Police and US Southern Command.

“This project is a prime example of our commitment to connect roads and provide alternate routes that will improve mobility and travel times within the City,” said Mayor Juan Carlos Bermudez. “I’m proud to say we are accomplishing this in an efficient and fiscally responsible manner.”

The project will include four traffic lanes (two lanes in each direction), a storm water drainage system, curb and gutters, street lighting, and a bicycle/pedestrian shared use path on the east side of the road.