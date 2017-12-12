Doral is one of only four cities to nab prestigious Platinum Certification

The World Council on City Data has recognized the City of Doral with the ISO 37210 Platinum certification. This certification is awarded to cities who reach the highest standard in collecting and sharing data, using it for effective decision-making.

The City of Doral is the fourth city to receive ISO 37120 certification in the U.S., joining a global network of over 50 cities worldwide, including Dubai, Barcelona, and Boston.

The World Council on City Data (WCCD) is the global leader in standardized city data- creating smart, sustainable, resilient, and prosperous cities. It hosts a network of innovative cities committed to improving services and quality of life with open city data and provides a consistent and comprehensive platform for standardized urban metrics.

Doral’s membership in the WCCD gives the city the opportunity to compare best practices with other cities and actively participate in a worldwide organization that uses standardized metrics to find innovative solutions to shared challenges.

Doral has made significant investments as part of its commitment to resiliency, workability, and sustainable environment working on improvement of our service and the well-being of the city.

With this certificate, they strengthen their digital government transformation by providing people and business first services and solutions that span city administration and citizen services, enabling increased insight, service efficiency and improved citizen outcomes.

The gathering of the data for reporting was instrumental to the success of the certification process, which was spearheaded by the city’s Information Technology department in collaboration with all city departments, as well as Miami- Dade County Fire, Environmental, Solid Waste, Water, and Sanitation.

For more information, visit http://open.dataforcities.org/) to see local, national and international comparisons.