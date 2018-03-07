Doral kicks off 15-year anniversary with a gala reception

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

The City of Doral celebrated 15 years since its incorporation in 2003 with the mayor, council, and staff welcoming residents and honored guests to celebrate this memorable milestone with a special Anniversary Reception last month.

The reception included a special presentation with a live performance by “America’s Got Talent” former contestant Angelina Green, along with an unveiling of a historical exhibit. Mistress of Ceremonies Sandra Peebles, Emmy-award winning journalist from Univision, hosted the event.

Several elected officials from nearby municipalities also joined in the special evening, such as Miami-Dade Commissioner Jose “Pepe” Diaz, Mayor George Vallejo from North Miami Beach, and Commissioner Rhonda Rodriguez from City of West Miami.

Those in attendance were taken down memory lane by a documentary titled “From Vision to Reality,” highlighting the humble, yet ambitious beginnings of Doral and those who toiled for its incorporation. The video featured appearances by Daniel Kaskel, Doral Founders Morgan Levy and Jesse Jones, second Doral Municipal Advisor Committee Member, Linda Scott, and Doral’s founding and current Mayor Juan Carlos Bermudez.

The 15-Year Anniversary Reception is the first of three events scheduled to commemorate this landmark year. Look for information on further events in June and August by visiting www.cityofdoral.com.