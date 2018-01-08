Doral partners with Spin to launch city’s first station-less smart bikeshare system

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Doral is honored to partner with Spin to launch the City’s first station-less bike share system for the community to enjoy. Already 150 of Spin’s solar-powered, GPS-enabled, self-locking smart bikes have been distributed across the city to provide an innovative, equitable mode of transportation for residents and visitors. The fleet will grow to 550 in the coming months.

“It’s no secret that Doral is affected by the regional traffic that plagues all of South Florida, that’s why it’s important to find innovative solutions that provide the public an affordable and car-free mobility option to commute, explore, and get around the city,” said Mayor Juan Carlos Bermudez.

This new program is in line with Doral’s commitment to alternative mobility options. Just last month the League of American Bicyclists designated City of Doral as a 2017 Bicycle Friendly Community for the outstanding efforts to encourage bicycling in the community.

Unlike traditional bikeshare systems, Spin’s dockless bikes require no fixed rack and can be parked anywhere. It is also a bargain for riders at just $1 per every 30 minutes. All it takes is the downloading of the Spin Bike FREE app. Other major cities enjoying Spin bikes are Washington, D.C., Dallas, Seattle, and San Francisco.