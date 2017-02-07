Doral residents enjoy city’s annual camp out in the park

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Hundreds of families thronged to Doral Central Park last month as the sun set, excitedly setting up tents for a night of Camping Under the Stars, hosted by the City of Doral.

The fun-filled event, which has been a staple in the city since 2005, had activities for everyone. For the adventurous, rock climbing provided a bird’s-eye view of the camp grounds and a chance to take a thrilling zip line ride with a friend. Kids of all ages enjoyed adrenaline-filled experiences before “getting wild” at the Exotic Animal Encounter. Suddenly young visitors were transported to South America and South Africa, with alligators, prehensile porcupines, foxes, pythons and more.

There was also no shortage of activities for the more relaxed campers. Families enjoyed face painting, board games, outdoor sports, and sampling delicious food and beverages from a wide array for food trucks.

As it’s been for 12 years, Boy Scout Troop 552, Girl Scouts Troop 552, and Cub Scout Pack 522 were present to help bring the camping experience to life. The Scouts and their leaders led a flag retirement ceremony, breakfast for overnight campers and everyone’s favorite – the marshmallow roast. The smell of campfire and taste of gooey s’mores was the perfect way to relax and enjoy a showing of DreamWorks’ “Trolls” on the giant screen.

With another successful Camping Under the Stars in the history books, a whole year of exciting events in Doral still lay ahead. Visit the new Doral Happenings listing here in the pages of Doral Community Newspaper – to ensure you don’t miss any future events. Also visit www.cityofdoral.com for more information.

Doral residents’ sons and daughters who enjoyed Camping Under the Stars also witnessed the amazing support provided by local scouts – and might now consider joining in the adventure of Scouting. For more information, send an e-mail to:

Cub Scouts (Boys 7-10) cubscouts552@gmail.com

Boy Scouts (Boys 11-18) bstroop552@gmail.com

Girl Scouts (Girls 5-17) doraltroop552@gmail.com