Doralian women among club leaders celebrating holidays

While the Coral Gables Woman’s Club may sound like a club that’s limited to just Gables residents, the fact is that even some residents of Doral hold leadership positions in the GFWC – which was evident at their recent member event.

Approximately 100 guests packed their historic clubhouse on Dec. 6 for the organization’s Annual Holiday Party & New Member Installation. The affair, orchestrated by Past President Mireya Kilmon with the aid of Past President Barbara Lapsley, Marilyn Smit, and Vice President Susan Tilson was beautifully decorated thanks to designs inspired by club member Ana Lam.

After a dinner and prior to the induction of new members, President Deborah Van Stone Moore announced the club’s LEADS Candidate Nomination from their club for District will be Arely Ruiz of Arely Ruiz PR whose offices are located in our fair city. Arely is also a board member and will chair once again the club’s annual gala.

Yet another announcement at the December party was that of Volunteer of the Month, which was presented to Home Life Chair Jessie Francisco. Jessie gets members to participate in countless walks and events for charity and seems to keep several weekends a month filled with options for community service. Both of these women have exhibited great leadership and dedication from the time they joined.

Among the new women installed that evening were Erin Anding, Catherine Attias, Kristina Cabrera, Blanca Ceballos, Carl DeMaria, Michaela Hercksen, Erika Kotas, Lucita Moran, Donna Myrill, Tiffany Perez, Luz Rodriguez, Lilian Santini, Angie Segui, Cecilia Swift, Saesha Tennyson, and Denise Valluerca.

Following that induction of new members, husband of Past President Barbara Lapsley, Bill Lapsley – who has been the de facto President of the CGWC Men’s Auxiliary – welcomed several new members for their official installation: John Hartwell, Johnny Martinez, Sean Moor, David Rivera, Ralph Rivera, Ron Rosenau, Wilfredo Segui and Richard Smit.

Bill also recognized two recently deceased men who will be remembered for their supportive of this group, Vic Clarke and Stephen Kilmon.

The CGWC Board of Directors and Club President Deborah Van Stone Moore also celebrated with a dinner the following week catered by Best Chef’s with celebrity Chef Chris Valdes, who personally provided a 5-star dinner. Past President Linda Hartwell made sure this was a fun evening, even bringing supplies for everyone to make their own ornaments. An ornament gift exchange also provided added fun.

Women interested in serving the community through the GFWC may call this writer (Gloria Burns) at 305-284-7379 or visit www.gfwccoralgableswomansclub.org.