Dr. Phelps named Palmetto General Hospital’s ‘Resident of the Quarter’

Palmetto General Hospital recently recognized Dr. Benjamin Phelps as the “Resident of the Quarter” for the 2nd quarter. Dr. Phelps was nominated by his peers, students and faculty who describe him as compassionate and knowledgeable.

“Dr. Phelps has gone above and beyond the call of duty to assist in patient care and use every encounter as a learning opportunity,” said Dr. Manuel Brito, Vice President and Director of Graduate Medical Education at Palmetto General Hospital. “He is a leader with the utmost potential.”

Dr. Phelps receives this honor among the 90 residents that are participating in the program.