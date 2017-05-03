Rampin is a street sweeper at the “Circus of Dreams,” the legendary circus for clowns. His dream is to become a world-renowned clown, but his shyness and clumsiness keeps him from reaching his ultimate goal over and over again. Throughout his journey, Rampin has never been in front of a show audience. Rampin is a street sweeper at the “Circus of Dreams,” the legendary circus for clowns. His dream is to become a world-renowned clown, but his shyness and clumsiness keeps him from reaching his ultimate goal over and over again. Throughout his journey, Rampin has never been in front of a show audience.

Sad and distraught he decides to retire —- shortly after working different odds jobs he falls into a deep sleep state that takes him onto a fabulous adventure (SOGNO) where he meets other aspiring circus dreamers. Rampin and his new friends take the audience on an immersive journey to turn their clown dreams into a reality and overcome a variety of obstacles during the magical voyage.

“Sogno” is a story that uplifts and inspires you, if you do not try, you will never know if you can. The motto of Sogno is “never give up,” even though it seems the universe is against you. Life lessons by “Rampin” to follow your instincts and use your talents to make your dreams a reality.

Dreams of Circus invites young children and adult spectators to jump into the magical world of circus during an immersive journey with “Sogno” exploring an alternative world of comedic/acrobatic situations and discovering how self-confidence can help you reach your goals.

SOGNO pushes the imagination of childhood fantasy dreams of the circus. International acrobats are part of the world of SOGNO, who are determined to wake up the imagination of the youngest child to the adult who never gives up on dreaming.

This circus performance is suited for the whole family to enjoy (2 years old and older). It will be premiere in Miami from May 12th to May 21st at the Paseo de las Artes in Doral – 3635 NW 78th Ave Doral, Fl 33122.

“Sogno… Dreams of Circus” was created by Francisco Santos, a Spaniard veteran creator of successful shows for children and adults.

http://www.sognocircusdreams. com For more information surrounding the show or to buy tickets, please visit:

Show Duration: 60 minutes.