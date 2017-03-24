If you happened to walk into Chick-fil-A on Jan. 27, you would have received a free milkshake from a smiling high school student. No gimmicks, no sales pitches, no requests for support or money. Just chocolate milkshakes and smiles. Simple acts of kindness on an ordinary day.

The milkshake giveaway at Chick-fil-A is part of a new program at Divine Savior Academy called “DSA Gives Back.” Each month, a group of students led by a DSA teacher get together to do something for their community in Doral. Before Christmas they brought cookies to Doral City Hall to thank officials and workers.

“We can’t forget the simple things,” remarks DSA Gives Back Coordinator Ginger Poulos. “Sometimes they have an impact beyond anything we can imagine. All the little things add up to so much. At the heart of this program is the realization that our children need to be given opportunities to learn this for themselves. Doing simple acts of kindness help students learn empathy, kindness, and the value of service.”

DSA alumni have been accepted to Cornell University, MIT, Vanderbilt, and many other prestigious colleges and universities. Beyond the college-prep curriculum that drives day-to-day activities, Divine Savior provides a Christian environment in which students learn life lessons. Weekly chapel services and teacher mentors encourage a student’s spiritual development. Administration focuses on creating a positive school culture that not only fosters responsibility, but also kindness, respect, and empathy.

“We are a college-prep school, but we’re also a life-prep school,” says Head of Schools Tim Biesterfeld. “We want our students to not just be prepared for college, but for life beyond college. It means being prepared to be a husband or wife, a parent, a colleague, a citizen, and a friend. We want our students to have every opportunity at the college level, but we also want them to be prepared for life beyond college.”

Divine Savior Academy has campuses in Doral and Delray Beach, Florida. As a “Christian academy dedicated to excellence,” Divine Savior focuses on giving students college-prep academics in a Christian environment.

For information or to schedule a private tour, visit DivineSaviorAcademy.com. For more information about #DSAGivesBack, contact Coordinator Ginger Poulos at 305-597-4545 ext.4116.