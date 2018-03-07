Easter Bunny Photo Experience is coming to Simon area malls

Simon, a global leader in retail real estate, is hosting its annual Easter celebration festivities at Dadeland Mall, The Falls and Miami International Mall, offering families the chance to participate in traditional and unique seasonal events.

The Bunny Photo Experience begins Mar. 9 and runs through Mar. 31 at the three malls. Kids will have the chance to visit with the Bunny and take home a treasured snapshot of the fun occasion.

Save time and avoid the line with Bunny by Appointment! Now you can reserve your magical moment with Bunny online at simonbunny.com.

The Simon Bunny Photo Experience is sponsored again by Gymboree Group. The Gymboree Group is a specialty retailer operating stores selling high-quality apparel and accessories for children under the Gymboree, Gymboree Outlet, Janie and Jack, and Crazy 8 brands.

“We love to hold family-friendly events and we always look forward to watching children interact with the Bunny at Easter,” said Lourdes M. Rodriguez, director of Marketing and Business Development at Dadeland Mall.

The Caring Bunny event will offer families that have children with special needs a subdued environment to participate in the Bunny Photo Experience. Caring Bunny, the largest program of its kind, has been developed by Simon and is guided by AbilityPath.org, a national online resource hub and special needs community. Over 90 Simon properties will host the Caring Bunny this season. Promotional assistance for Caring Bunny has been provided by Autism Speaks.

At Caring Bunny events, many steps will be taken to reduce sensory triggers, creating a more comforting environment for children’s cherished visit with the Bunny. The subdued environment is likely to include (specific elements or aesthetics may vary):

• Turning off in-mall music, stopping escalators located near the photo set, dimming the lights and shutting down fountains for the duration of the event.

• Eliminating queue lines through the use of a numbering system whereby guests approach the set when their number is called.

• Special activities geared toward the needs of the child during the “wait” period to help the child understand what activities will occur during the visit.

Each Miami-area Simon Mall will host unique Easter events outlined below:

DADELAND MALL

Mar. 9-31: Easter Bunny Experience, Center Court

Mar. 10: Bunny Breakfast & Egg Hunt, Dining Pavilion and Center Court, 8-10 a.m., Enjoy breakfast and fun with the Bunny in Dadeland Mall’s Dining Pavilion. Children will enjoy snacks, face painting, entertainment, arts and crafts and more, followed by an Egg Hunt on the front lawn! Space is limited to the first 250 people. RSVP at https://dadelandmallbunnybreakfast.eventbrite.com by Mar. 7. The admission fee is a $5 donation benefitting Susan G. Komen. After breakfast hop over to the Easter Bunny set in Center Court to have your family photo with the Easter Bunny (photo packages available).

Mar. 11 and 18: Caring Bunny from 9 to 11 a.m., Caring Bunny is a private event for kids with special needs. Join in for a private photo session with The Caring Bunny, an event designed to support special needs children and their families.

THE FALLS

Mar. 16-31: Easter Bunny Experience, Center Court

Mar. 18: Caring Bunny, Palm Court, 9-11 a.m., Caring Bunny is a private event for kids with special needs.

Mar. 20: Toddler Tuesdays, Celebrate Spring Arrival, Play Area, 3-4 p.m. It’s the first day of Spring! Celebrate with special arts and crafts, reading time, games, and more.

Mar. 24: Bunny Eggstravaganza hunt, Palm Court, 3-5 p.m. Kids will have the opportunity to enjoy treats, games, a Bunny show by leading performance group, a mall wide Easter egg hunt, arts and crafts, and a special reading time with the Easter Bunny.

Mar. 25: Pet Photo with Bunny, Palm Court, 7-8 p.m. Have your furry one’s have their picture taken with the Easter Bunny.

MIAMI INTERNATIONAL MALL

Mar. 16-31: Easter Bunny Experience, Center Court

Mar. 17: Bunny Eggstravaganza, Macy’s Men’s Court, 2-4 p.m. Join in celebrating the Easter Bunny’s arrival. Kids will receive Easter buckets filled with Easter Eggs, each packed with candy or toys. Children also will enjoy interactive activities, arts and crafts and more.

Mar. 25: Pet Photo with Bunny, Center Court, 6-8 p.m. Have your furry one’s have their picture taken with the Easter Bunny.

For more information, visit simon.com.