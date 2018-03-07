Fayen of Collection Suites nabs first place at FARA race

Lino Fayen, owner of Collection Suites of Doral, recently took first place at FARA’s 2018 Miami 500 Porsche Challenge, at Homestead-Miami Speedway Feb. 17-18.

Collection Suites is a massive private property harboring the most exclusive luxury suites where collectors of high-end cars, fine wines, rare art, and other exclusive goods can store and display their prized possessions in a private, customized space – designed so that the owners can also entertain friends or conduct business meetings among their collections.

