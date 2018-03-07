Media Kit | Pay Online | Submit Press Release

Fayen of Collection Suites nabs first place at FARA race

By: Bill Kress |March 6, 2018

Fayen of Collection Suites nabs first place at FARA race

Lino Fayen, owner of Collection Suites of Doral, celebrating his big win.

Lino Fayen, owner of Collection Suites of Doral, recently took first place at FARA’s 2018 Miami 500 Porsche Challenge, at Homestead-Miami Speedway Feb. 17-18.

Collection Suites is a massive private property harboring the most exclusive luxury suites where collectors of high-end cars, fine wines, rare art, and other exclusive goods can store and display their prized possessions in a private, customized space – designed so that the owners can also entertain friends or conduct business meetings among their collections.

Collection Suites of Doral is located at 6010 NW 102nd Ave. For information, call 305-800-LUXE (5893) or visit collection-suites.com.

Connect To Your Customers & Grow Your Business

Click Here
Print Friendly

About the Author

Bill Kress
Bill Kress, President of Kress Communications, is an editorial consultant with the Community Newspapers, covering business news, non-profits, and municipal government. He is an award-winning public relations practitioner, news reporter, photographer, and a prolific social mediologist. Reach Bill at info@kresscom.com or call 305-763-2429.

Be the first to comment on "Fayen of Collection Suites nabs first place at FARA race"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*