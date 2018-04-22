Festive grand opening at UNITS of Miami is a moving experience for guests

UNITS Moving & Portable Storage of Miami hosted a festive Grand Opening Celebration April 21 at its new Medley warehouse facility at 11401 NW 134 Street.

Independently owned and operated by Christian and Melissa Martinez, the husband and wife team were joined by friends, family, and neighbors at a ribbon cutting event that was held cooperation with the Greater Miami Chamber of Commerce – an amenity for new GMCC members (see more coverage of grand opening event).

Surrounded by towering stacks of brightly painted, brand-new UNITS containers, guests enjoyed beverages and light refreshments before being treated to a demonstration of a unique robo-system that efficiently aids in ground delivery of the 16′ containers.

UNITS is a national network of portable storage and service centers that are independently owned and operated. Owners and staff at each location provide UNIT customers with their undivided attention in a friendly, neighborhood environment. Pricing is always competitive and providing quality products and service is the ultimate objective.

The introduction of portable storage containers revolutionized the storage and moving industry by providing consumers and businesses with a variety of options, greater flexibility, and the ultimate in convenience to meet specific individual needs.

“When it comes to moving and storage in Miami, maybe its time to think about doing things a different way,” said Christian Martinez. “If local Miami moving companies and storage facilities haven’t satisfied you in the past or other portable storage companies aren’t living up to your expectations for customer service, consider UNITS.”

Established in 2004, American-owned and operated UNITS has earned a reputation for providing competitively priced services and excellent personal customer service focused on relationship building. UNITS national network services over 500 cities in North America and offers clean, climate controlled, and conveniently located sales and storage facilities.

Spacious and Clean UNITS Containers are constructed of:

Quality Galvanized Steel

Equipped with secure, easy access double doors

Translucent tops provide greater interior visibility enabling natural light to enter the container.

16′ UNITS containers are delivered ground level for effortless loading.

In further describing how their service works, Christian explained they deliver a high-quality portable storage container to the customer’s home and leave it there for as long as they need, whereby eliminating the usual time pressures associated with packing their belongings.

“You can leave the storage unit on the moving site – old home or new – or have it transported to our climate-controlled storage facility when you’re done packing. With UNITS, moving and storage in Miami is that simple,” he continued.

The Martinez family was joined at the event by UNITS Miami Sales Representative Arthur Perez and Delivery Specialist Jesus Orozco.

For information, call UNITS Moving & Portable Storage of Miami at 786-708-6487. To get pricing for portable storage or moving in Miami, visit the Florida webpage. The center is located at 11401 NW 134 Street (Suite 108), Medley, FL.