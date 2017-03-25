First National Bank of South Miami has made an important foray into the City of Doral – known for its continued growth and prosperity – by celebrating the opening of a new state-of-the-art office located at 1950 NW 87th Avenue.

“Each of our offices has been an important part of our strategic vision,” said Bruce Wirtz MacArthur, Chairman and CEO. “But this is a special event for our bank, as it is our fourth office. The shareholders and the Board of Directors look forward to the great opportunities this significant location allows and to bring our legendary service to the Doral Community.”

After the great successes of our Coral Gables and Falls offices, FNBSM was ready to expand its branch network. “After exhaustive research of the benefits of opening in various areas throughout Miami-Dade County, we identified the Doral area as most suitable to bring our unique blend of superior service and timely products,” he continued.

FNBSM assembled a team of professionals that can accommodate a wide range of banking needs, from Max Vazquez who leads Personal Banking, along with Andres Restrepo and Renato Salazar who lead the bank’s lending initiatives.

“We are fully committed to serving the Doral community,” said Executive Vice President Veronica Birch Flores. “The office offers the latest technology, delivered with award winning service.”

Since 1952, FNBSM has enjoyed great stability as an independent community bank, headquartered at the same location and under the same ownership structure. Every consecutive quarter since 1989, FNBSM has been awarded the prestigious recommended rating by Bauer Financial, Inc. for Safety and Soundness.

For information, contact FNBSM’s Doral banking team at 305-412-5511.