Florida Community Bank (FCB) is pleased to announce the appointment of Armando Trabanco as District Manager of Miami. In his role, Trabanco will be responsible for enhancing and maintaining branch performance, and developing new business to expand FCB’s market share in the Miami district.

With more than 30 years of banking experience, Trabanco has a proven track record of growing regional banking centers. He most recently served as the Senior Vice President, head of branch business, at Banesco USA. Trabanco has also held SVP positions at U.S. Century Bank and SunTrust Bank.

“We are pleased to welcome Armando to the FCB team. His knowledge of bank management, marketing and business development will be an asset to FCB as he leads the team and develops new relationships,” said Kent Ellert, President and Chief Executive Officer, Florida Community Bank.

In line with FCB’s philanthropic initiatives, he is director of the Doral Chamber of Commerce; an active member of the South Florida Hispanic Chamber of Commerce; a member of the Business Committee; and a past board member of Step Up for Students.

He will be based out of the Bird Road location at 5900 Bird Road Miami, FL 33155 and can be reached at (305) 668-5406. For more information on FCB, please visit FloridaCommunityBank.com.