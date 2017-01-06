Florida National University to Host Second Annual Human Trafficking Awareness Walk

Human beings do not come with barcodes. We are born with the free will to live, inspire, dream and create. People are not to be sold, traded or treated as products. Human Trafficking (HT) is the 2nd most profitable crime business in the United States, only behind drugs. HT is a $32 Billion business, affecting 127 countries worldwide. In our own backyard, Miami ranks #2 in US cities with the most HT activity. DoSomething.org reports that there are approximately between 20 and 30 million slaves in the world today. Simply put, we as a global community cannot let this unfathomable business continue. Florida National University (FNU), Dr. Jose Regueiro Foundation Inc. and FNU’s POWERHOUSE are taking a stand against these atrocious crimes!



On Wednesday, January 18th, 2017 at 10AM, we are collectively hosting The Second Annual Human Trafficking Awareness Walk at Florida National University’s Hialeah Campus. At FNU, we pride ourselves on taking action and creating awareness against issues that are detrimental to our multicultural communities. To prepare for this rally, FNU called upon its POWERHOUSE Steering Committee, a group of the community’s most elite and diverse leaders, to hold a meeting and brainstorm ideas. On November 10th, 2016, these individuals filled FNU’s Golden Room (The University’s primary meeting place) with passion, creativity and calls to action!

The walk is set to be a groundbreaking event that will gather our diverse community together around the common goal of putting a stop to the sickening business that is HT. Thanks to the POWERHOUSE members in the educational field, we are expecting hundreds of middle and high school students. FNU President/CEO Dr. Maria C. Regueiro stated, “We are passionate about raising the necessary awareness to put a stop to these horrific crimes. Our community cannot continue to be affected by this devastating trade. Join us at our collaborative walk, so together, we can save our youth!” There will be great local sponsors providing food/refreshments, music and special expert speakers, making this a fun, can’t-miss, life-saving event!





Who: Florida National University, FNU’s POWERHOUSE and the Dr. Jose Regueiro Foundation Inc



What: The Second Annual Human Trafficking Awareness Walk

When: Wednesday, January 18th, 2017. 10AM.

Where: FNU Hialeah Campus- 4425 W. 20th Avenue (Jose Regueiro Avenue), Hialeah, FL 33012

The POWERHOUSE is composed of illustrious people representing law enforcement officials at the local, state and federal levels; as well as profit and non-profit organizations; bankers; elected officials; religious leaders, advocacy groups, schools, etc. The purpose or mission of the POWERHOUSE is to collectively tackle morally compelling issues that directly or indirectly affect our children/youth and the public at large, such as, Human Trafficking, Missing Children and Domestic Violence /Teen Dating Violence.