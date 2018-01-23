Florida National University hosts Human Trafficking Awareness Walk

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

In recognition of National Human Trafficking Awareness Month in January, Florida National University, its POWERHOUSE Steering Committee, and the Dr. Jose Regueiro Foundation will host the Third Annual Human Trafficking Awareness Walk at the nearby FNU Hialeah Campus, Jan. 25 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Human Trafficking (HT) is the second most profitable crime business in the U.S., only behind drugs. It is a $32 billion business, affecting 127 countries worldwide. And regrettably, Miami ranks number two among U.S. cities with the highest rates of HT activity.

“We are passionate about raising the necessary awareness to put a stop to these horrific crimes. Our community cannot continue to be affected by this devastating trade,” said FNU President/CEO Dr. Maria C. Regueiro.

“Join us at our collaborative walk, so together, we can save our youth!”

The walk is set to be a groundbreaking event that will gather members of this diverse community together around the common goal of putting a stop to the sickening business that is HT.

Thanks to the POWERHOUSE members in the educational field, hundreds of middle and high school students are expected to participate. Local sponsors are providing food/refreshments, music, and special expert speakers, making this a fun, can’t-miss, life-saving event.

The POWERHOUSE mission is to collectively tackle morally compelling issues that directly or indirectly affect children/youth and the public at large in the South Florida community, such as human trafficking, missing children, and domestic violence/teen dating violence.

POWERHOUSE members include:

1First Bank Florida, A Safe Haven for Newborns, Against Domestic Violence-Designer & Creative, ALS Accelerated Learning Solutions, Amtrust Bank, Apollo Bank, Autism Soccer, Be Strong Intl, Bringing Them Home Project, Burger King, Caballero Rivero Cemeteries & Funeral Homes , Coral Gables PD, Corrections and Rehabilitation Department, Miami-Dade Clerk of Courts – Family Division Domestic Violence Unit, Diane Owsley – Survivor, Division of Educational Opportunity & Access-MDCPS, Doral Human Resources Consulting, Erase Child Trafficking, Florida Aspira – RAM Charter, Florida Department of Children and Families, Florida Freedom Writers Foundation, Fortune International Realty, Foundation of the Americas, Global Children’s Network, Golden Eagle Mediation, Greater North Miami Chamber of Commerce, Guiding Light Outreach, Haitian American Nurses Association, Healing Art, Hialeah Chamber of Commerce & Industries, Hialeah Police Department, Homeland Security, Honorable Katherine Fernandez Rundle – State Attorney, K1ng Radio, Kristi House, Law Offices of Public Defender Carlos Martinez, Lions Club of Hialeah PanAmerican, MassMutual Financial Group, Miami-Dade PD, MDCPS, Miami Rescue Mission – Broward, Miami Dade County CVAC-CAHSD-National Planning Corp, North Miami PD, One Billion Rising, and Orgullosamente Peruanos.

Event sponsors include:

411Taxes.com, Amtrust Bank, BeStrong Intl, California Pizza Kitchen, Caribe Latin Cuisine, Casola’s Pizzeria, Centurion Insurance, Chic Events, City of Hialeah, City of Miami PD, Coral Gables PD, DAMO USA Corp, Daniel & Allison – Renowned Duo, Thirdroad, Dept. of Justice – Marshal’s Services, Erase Child Trafficking, Florida Freedom Writers, Global Children’s Rescue, Haribo Foods, Hialeah Chamber of Commerce, Hialeah Park & Casino, Hialeah PD, Honorable Katherine Fernandez – State Attorney, Human Trafficking Task Force of South Florida, Kentucky Fried Chicken, Kristi House, La Per Beauty Salon, Latin Café 2000, Little Caesars, Lizarran Restaurant, Longhorn Steakhouse, LZ Events, MDCPS, MDCPS – Division of Educational Opportunities and Access, Miami-Dade County Association of Chiefs of Police, Miami-Dade Police Department, North Miami Police, Olive Garden, Pace – Believing in Girls, Popeye’s Chicken, RiteCare Urgent Care Medical Center, Robek’s Fresh Juices and Smoothies, Sedanos Supermarkets, Sparkling Ice, Sweet Swan, The Sweet Tooth – Chocolatier & Fine Gift Baskets, Toyota of North Miami, United Way, Waste Management, and YBC Printing/TFKM Foundation

The walk will take place outside the FNU Hialeah Campus at 4425 W 20th Avenue, Hialeah, FL 33012. For information, call 305-821-3333 visit www.fnu.edu/event/annual-human-trafficking-awareness-walk/.