Get set to ‘Dine for Hope’ at CityPlace Doral, April 5

CityPlace Doral is getting set to host a fabulous fundraising event in a scintillating setting, called Taste of CityPlace Doral – Dine for Hope, on April 5, from 7 to 10 p.m.

The property-wide event to benefit Autism Speaks will showcase CityPlace Doral as the ultimate dining and entertainment destination. Guests will have the opportunity to taste a diverse array of culinary offerings from Battosai-Sushi Siam, Salsa Fiesta, Brimstone Woodfire Grill, The Cheese Course Café and Bistro, and more.

While enjoying delicious cuisine and cocktails, attendees will be encouraged to dance to live entertainment on the plaza by Latin Band Treebo. Tickets are on sale for $35 at CityPlaceDoral.com.

Located at 8300 NW 36 St., CityPlace Doral is a master-planned, mixed-use complex that opened January 2017. Nestled in the dynamic employment center of Doral in the heart of Miami-Dade County, CityPlace features 300,000 sq-ft of retail space, luxury living, and more than 40 dining, shopping, and entertainment destinations for all palettes and walks of life. Visit www.cityplacedoral.com for information.