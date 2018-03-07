Gusto Ristobar now open in The Shops at Downtown Doral

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Gusto RistoBar, a neighborhood Italian restaurant and bar, is now open in The Shops at Downtown Doral. Combining the best of traditional Italian cuisine with Latin flavors, Gusto RistoBar offers an inviting ambiance for locals and visitors to indulge in pastas, rustic pizzas, main entrées, and an international selection of wines.

The name of the restaurant translates to its core value – taste – and describes its focus on both cuisine and libations. Equipped with a casual but polished indoor and outdoor dining space, an intimate private dining room and a large wrap-around bar, guests will find a warm atmosphere that complements the savory dishes commonly found in Northern and Southern Italy.

“I want guests to feel like they’re enjoying dinner at my house,” said Salvatore Domanti, owner of Gusto RistoBar. “We are excited to provide locals and visitors of Doral with a welcoming place they can indulge in delicious Italian classics.”

Drawing inspiration from the textures and colors of Italy, the restaurant features an open design room with earthy copper tones, gold and copper accents, rich walnut flooring, and tufted dark leather banquets.

The restaurant’s friendly ambiance provides a relaxed setting to experience Gusto RistoBar’s flavorful menu. Cemented by a black and white collage of famous celebrities and characters, the extensive bar features 34 custom-designed bar stools – great for after work cocktails or a date night. The airy dog-friendly terrace is a comfortable laid-back area where guests can enjoy cocktails, smoke a cigar and share a meal.

The extensive menu is divided into various sections including antipasti (appetizers), zuppe e insalte (soups and salads), panini e pizza (sandwiches and pizza), pasta e risotti (pasta and risotto) and secondi (entrees).

Traditional dishes like Gnocchi Al Forno made with gorgonzola cheese and Risotto Boscaiola, featuring oyster mushroom, porcini mushroom, Portobello mushrooms, and truffle oil will balance the fresh dishes with Latin influences like the Burrata Enguayabada, burrata served with a guava sauce and balsamic reduction. The full bar is highlighted by signature classic cocktails including Negroni, Aperol Spritzer, Mojito and Caipirinha.

Gusto RistoBar is open daily for lunch and dinner: noon to 10:30 p.m. Monday-Thursday, noon to midnight on Friday, and Saturday and noon to 10 p.m. on Sunday. Main dishes range from $7-$16 while larger plates range from $14-$32. Happy Hour is offered from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on weekdays and guests receive half off cocktails, beer and wine. Additionally, all wine bottles are half off on Tuesdays.

Gusto RistoBar is located at 8550 NW 53rd St, Unit B-107, Doral, FL 33166 at The Shops at Downtown Doral. For information, visit www.gustoristobar.com or call 786-675-5740. Follow Gusto RistoBar on Facebook and Instagram at @GustoRistoDoral.