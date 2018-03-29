Hernan M. Organvidez is Named Chief of Police for City of Doral

Doral’s City Manager has named Hernan M. Organvidez as the new Chief of the Doral Police Department. Chief Organvidez will join the Doral team on March 31, 2018. The date for the swearing-in ceremony will be announced at a later date.

Mr. Organvidez brings 32 years of comprehensive law enforcement experience working for Miami-Dade County. He was also instrumental with starting the City of Doral Police Department. He has held the ranks of Officer/Detective, Sergeant, Lieutenant, Captain/Executive Officer, Major, and Chief of South Operations Division. Most recently, he was employed in the private sector by Ando Consulting, Inc. and continued to provide advisory services and security assessments for private and public businesses.

Mr. Organvidez has a Bachelor’s degree in Criminal Justice Administration from Florida International University. He is the first Police Officer from the City of Doral to graduate from the FBI’s National Academy and holds a certificate from the University of Miami Leadership Institute.

“I am extremely proud to be bringing Chief Organvidez onboard to lead our force in providing the utmost level of safety and service to our great community,” said City Manager, Edward Rojas. “His vast experience and knowledge will undoubtedly lead our exceptional police department into many future successes.”

The City of Doral Police Department includes a great group of professionals and Chief Organvidez’s work contributions and experience will add to the success of the department’s future. In his new position, the Chief will oversee 130 sworn officers and 46 civilian employees, with an annual budget of 21 million.

Below is Chief Organvidez’s resume.