HGreg.com rises to number two spot in Florida pre-owned car segment

HGreg.com, the pre-owned car dealership and brand that is increasingly recognized throughout South Florida, has gone from new kid on the block to second in the state in the pre-owned car segment, and in the process, has broken into the top 10 nationally.

Launched in 2010, the company expects to open at least two new locations before year-end.

“Florida has welcomed us with open arms,” says John Hairabedian, president of HGreg.com. “We’ve come with a long-term goal and deep-rooted determination to disrupt the status quo and provide customers with a new world of convenience and care, both online and in person. Customers north of the border have appreciated this vision, and it’s proving successful here, too.”

HGreg.com currently operates a dealership and warehouse in Doral, as well as a luxury dealership, HGreg Lux, in Pompano. More than 95 percent of its retail customers visit the website before coming into a dealership, allowing for a truly seamless car buying experience.

According to Hairabedian, the company’s 10,000 sq-ft warehouse is situated in a “secret” location not far from the Doral dealership, and is home to more than 1,500 glistening pre-owned vehicles.

“People fall in love with our warehouse,” says Hairabedian. “It’s as large as two football fields and features a clean and air-conditioned environment. It’s quite spectacular. People who take the time to visit the warehouse affirm they’ve never seen anything like it in their lives.”

HGreg.com organizes private visits to the location on request, which allows for consumers to be fully immersed into the size, sheen, and spectacle of the facility with greatest effect.

“I don’t think I’ll ever forget the feeling of my first visit to the warehouse,” says Morgan Hobbs, a customer from Hollywood. “The way they shuttled me to the warehouse is completely different and very innovative! My sales person was extremely patient, knowledgeable and, most importantly, friendly. I have been to multiple car dealerships and owned several cars, but I have never had a car buying experience quite like this.”

Says Hairabedian, “For us, it’s not about sales. It’s about the customer’s experience.

“Whether it’s a Mazda or a Maserati, we’re here to help customers find the right vehicle for the best price.”

From the very beginning, HGreg.com has understood that the best way to help clients is to make sure their sales representatives receive no commission on the value of a vehicle. At HGreg.com, sales representatives get a fixed commission—regardless of a vehicle’s sales price, allowing customers to receive unbiased feedback, the best possible service and their right vehicle for their needs and budget.

HGreg is located at 8505 NW 12th Street, Doral FL 33126. For information visit www.HGeg.com or call 855-490-3917.