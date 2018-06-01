Hialeah Hospital Celebrates EMS Week

Chief Flynn was presented a Certificate of Appreciation by the staff at Hialeah Hospital to thank all the EMS workers from the City of Hialeah for all that they do in our community.

EMS week is celebrated from May 20 to the 26th. This is the 44th year of the celebration. The tradition was started by President Gerald R. Ford who authorized the week for people to celebrate and honor professionals for the important work that they do in the community.

We want to thank all the EMS employees in our community for all that they do,” said Ben A. Rodriguez, CEO of Hialeah Hospital.