Hialeah Hospital Names Reynier Perez as Employee of the Month

Hialeah Hospital proudly honors Reynier Perez, assistant controller, as the hospital’s Employee of the Month for April. Reynier graduated from Devry University with a Bachelors in Accounting and is currently pursuing his Masters. He was nominated because his colleagues describe him as professional, friendly, caring and most importantly, a team player. He is very supportive of all departments. In his free time, he enjoys spending time with his family and going to the movies.

