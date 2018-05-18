Media Kit | Pay Online | Submit Press Release

Hialeah Hospital Names Reynier Perez as Employee of the Month

By: Community News |May 18, 2018

Reynier Perez

Hialeah Hospital proudly honors Reynier Perez, assistant controller, as the hospital’s Employee of the Month for April. Reynier graduated from Devry University with a Bachelors in Accounting and is currently pursuing his Masters. He was nominated because his colleagues describe him as professional, friendly, caring and most importantly, a team player. He is very supportive of all departments. In his free time, he enjoys spending time with his family and going to the movies.

