Knowing that patients heal better in a compassionate and comfortable environment, Hialeah Hospital has taken great care to ensure that their new Behavioral Health Unit provides a welcoming atmosphere for individuals seeking high-quality mental health services.

Hialeah Hospital recently celebrated the grand opening of its new Inpatient Behavioral Health Unit offering comprehensive psychiatric inpatient services for adults and which specializes in the treatment of individuals with emotional disturbances, including depression, bipolar disorder and anxiety. The 12-bed unit is now admitting patients 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

According to Hialeah Hospital CEO Ben A. Rodriguez, “Our goal is to provide each patient that comes to Hialeah Hospital with individualized, comprehensive care from a bilingual (Spanish and English) interdisciplinary team, which consists of psychiatrists, nurses, mental health technicians, social workers, dieticians and occupational therapists.”

Hialeah Hospital offers a wide variety of therapies. Some patients may benefit from “talking therapies” such as anger and stress management, coping skills, goal setting, and grief resolution, while others may benefit from non-verbal music therapy, arts and crafts therapy, recreational therapy, and occupational therapy.

Hialeah Hospital’s adjunctive therapists are trained to offer individual counseling or group therapy. Patients may participate in these as part of their treatment plan. In addition, a multidisciplinary team led by a psychiatrist discusses various treatment options with patients based on their diagnosis.

“Evaluation and treatment can be a positive first step toward a healthier and more productive life,” Rodriguez continued “And so Hialeah Hospital strives to provide the best and most personalized service to patients and their family members during and after their hospital.”

Each patient gets a comprehensive discharge planning session with the behavioral health team prior to discharge.

Hialeah Hospital is located at 651 East 25th Street in Hialeah, Fla., and is part of Tenet Healthcare. With a broad range of healthcare services to the communities of central and north Miami-Dade County since 1951, Hialeah Hospital offers: a Level II Neonatal Intensive Care Unit, 24-hour emergency care that includes a Senior ER, geriatrics, cardiology, neurosurgery, robotic surgery, and orthopedics as well as outpatient services. Hialeah Hospital is fully accredited by The Joint Commission on the Accreditation of Healthcare Organizations.

Get more information about Hialeah Hospital at www.hialeahhosp.com or call 305-693-6100. For information on behavioral health services, visit www.hialeahhosp.com/our-services/behavioral-health.