I Like Big Mutts promotion encourages community to think big about pet adoption

When it comes to saving pet’s lives, Miami-Dade County Animal Services Pet Adoption and Protection Center (Animal Services) is working to persuade the community to think big when adopting a pet, big dogs that is.

A new “I Like Big Mutts” video (PSA) produced for Animal Services by Miami-Dade County’s Miami-Dade TV and inspired by a popular rap song as part of an “I like Big Mutts” adoption promotion. The video features actual big shelter dogs and the lyrics tout some of the benefits of adopting a large dog.

“Puppies and small adult dogs are always the first to be adopted,” said Alex Muñoz, Director of Animal Services. “We want people to think ‘outside the puppy’ and give the larger dogs a chance to show that they are just as lovable, playful and loyal as any other dog.”

Large dogs spend more time at Animal Services and make up the majority of the pet population. The large dog population is especially higher during the summer months.

To help motivate big dog adoptions, fees for large dogs, over 35 lbs., are waived until September 30. The waived fees represent a savings of $65 over the usual adoption fee and the adopted dogs are spayed/neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and ready to go to a forever home.

Free adoptions for large dogs will also be offered at all off-site pet adoption events hosted by Animal Services.