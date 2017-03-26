The City of Doral inaugurates Ritmo Doral, a multinational concert in Downtown Doral Park March 25, bringing a rhythmic celebration in Downtown Doral’s vital urban center. A free, family-friendly festival, Ritmo Doral is a Rhythm Foundation production featuring performers from Doral’s sister cities of Barranquilla, Colombia, and Oranjestad, Aruba – promoting cultural, diplomatic, business, and tourism ties.

Straight from being honored at the massive Carnaval de Barranquilla, Aníbal Velásquez, Ambassador of Colombian Music, will headline Ritmo Doral. Known affectionately by his fans as “El Mago” (the Magician), Velásquez has been one of the most prolific musicians of Colombia’s Musica Tropical movement. An innovator and rule-breaker, he and his band have been incorporating new instruments and re-inventing old rhythms, replacing elements of Cuban guaracha and rumba with Colombian percussion, and creating a sensation that has launched more than 300 hit albums.

Pianist Johnny Scharbaay and his seven-piece band get things jumping at Ritmo Doral with a musical fusion from the tropical island of Aruba featuring the caha di orgel and steel pan. Trained at the Conservatory of Amsterdam, Scharbaay and his band skillfully work every musical style together in an eclectic fusion of Aruban folkloric, classical, boleros, tangos, waltzes, dansas and tumbas. Johnny proudly assumes the role of musical Ambassador to the Oranjestad-Aruba and Doral-Florida Sister City partnership.

Carnaval de Barranquilla USA will keep festival goers stepping to the beat by leading a procession through Downtown Doral and a variety of satisfying food and drinks will be available for visitors to sample, including gourmet coffee from Doral’s newest sister city, Armenia, also in Colombia.

WHAT: Ritmo Doral

WHEN: March 25, 2017, 6:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.

WHERE: Downtown Doral Park, 8401 NW 53rd Terrace Doral FL 33166

CONTACT: Maggie Santos 305-409-9762 or Maggie.Santos@cityofdoral.com

Ritmo Doral is presented by the City of Doral and produced by The Rhythm Foundation. Additional support is received from Barranquilla (Colombia), Armenia (Colombia), Oranjestad (Aruba), the Consulate General of Colombia, The Shops at Downtown Doral, Lennar, Provident Doral at the Blue, Miami International Mall, M.I.A. Beer Company and Rejuv Chip.