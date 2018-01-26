Justin Irizarry of OrthoNOW Named Winner of The South Florida Business Journal’s CFO Awards

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

On Jan. 25th, 2018, the South Florida Business Journal presented its annual CFO of the Year Awards, which honors top financial executives for their accomplishments. The awards recognized 12 finalists and four winners under the following categories: Under $100M, $100M to $500M, more than $500M and non-profit. A reception was held on Jan. 25 at the Signature Grand in Davie, FL, for more than 200 guests.

Winner of the CFO of the year award was two-time CFO Awards finalist, Cornell and Wharton alumni and financial industry expert, Justin Irizarry, co-founder of OrthoNOW. OrthoNOW, the nation’s only orthopedic care franchise, is focused on the assessment and treatment of a range of orthopedic and sports injuries, chronic conditions, and preventative protocols — all on a walk-in basis. Every OrthoNOW center is equipped with digital imaging equipment and offers the latest techniques and treatments by a team of orthopedic clinicians and orthopedic specialized ancillary providers.

In addition to his win, The South Florida Business & Wealth Magazine recently awarded Irizarry with the Up & Comer Award. He was also named an honoree of South Florida Business Journal’s 40 Under 40 Award for his contributions to the South Florida community.As the CFO and Co-Founder of OrthoNOW, Irizarry has developed an innovative business model that changes how South Floridians, and now communities across the nation, access expert orthopedic care on-demand and at a cost-effective rate.

“I am humbled and honored to have received this award, however, this award belongs to a lot of people. I want to thank all of those who’ve had the collective vision to change how healthcare is being delivered, and the tenacity to fight that fight everyday because it is not easy. I also want to thank the communities that have embraced us and seen us as leaders in the healthcare space”, said Irizarry.

OrthoNOW’s flagship center is in Doral, FL. The organization has franchised centers throughout Florida and Georgia, with new centers slated to open in Michigan and Ohio, among other locations.