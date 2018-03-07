Kelly green fountain show at center of CityPlace Doral’s St. Patty’s Day festival

CityPlace Doral, the city’s hottest lifestyle hub, is celebrating St. Patrick’s Day with a property-wide event on Saturday, March 17 from 2 to 10 p.m.

Guests decked out in green will gather around the property’s entertainment plaza to enjoy music, themed strolling entertainers, giveaways and fountain shows that will be lit up in Kelly green for the annual celebration.

Daytime events include family-friendly entertainment including face painters, themed arts and crafts, and Sloan’s Cotton Candy Machine. Live music from radio station TU 94.9 will also be played on the plaza.

Nighttime activities include live music from DJ Xtreme from TU 94.9 between 6 and 10 p.m., live mural artists, and a Celtic and Clogger dance performance. Additionally, a green beer garden will be provided by City Works Eatery and Pour House on the plaza from 2 to 10 p.m.

Located at 8300 NW 36 St., CityPlace Doral is a master-planned, mixed-use complex that opened January 2017. Nestled in the dynamic employment center of Doral in the heart of Miami-Dade County, CityPlace features 300,000 sq-ft of retail space, luxury living, and more than 40 dining, shopping, and entertainment destinations for all palettes and walks of life. Visit www.cityplacedoral.com for information.