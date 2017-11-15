Kick start a team now for Healing 5k Run/Walk benefiting Children’s Bereavement Center

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

The Children’s Bereavement Center (CBC), with sponsors Vitas Healthcare, New York Life, Kaufman Rossin, and Royal Caribbean International, again hosts one of its most exciting community events, Steps for Healing 5k Run/Walk on Saturday, on Nov. 18.

Check-in/registration starts at 6:30 a.m. and the race begins at about 8 a.m. Participants may begin their morning with a nice run or walk around the zoo and then end it with a free breakfast and a stellar Kids Fun Run (obstacle course) at 9 a.m.

The Kids Fun Run welcomes kids (Ages 3 to 7). Each tiny racer will receive a race t-shirt and a finisher medal. Electronic RFID timing provided by Split Second Timing, Inc., utilizing the Chrono Track timing system.

CBC officials encourage individuals to create a team in memory of a loved one. Each person on your team can individually fundraise as well. It is also recommended that each team sets a goal of $1,000, which is the cost for one child to attend the CBC for a complete program year.

• Early Registration: $35

• Race Day Registration: $40

• Ages 5-15: $20

• Ages 3-7: $15

• Register/Donate here: www.stepsforhealing.org

The Children’s Bereavement Center provides free peer support groups for children, teens, young adults, and their families after loss in Miami-Dade, Broward, and Palm Beach Counties.