KINGS Doral makes a splash with new classic-style cocktail menu with contemporary twist

KINGS Dining & Entertainment Doral, the premier destination for all things gaming, drinking, and eating, is making a plash with its new cocktail menu showcasing the classics – drinks that have endured the test of time as favorites over the years. Listed alongside their estimated dates of original creation, the new cocktail menu at KINGS Doral will remind you of why these are great go-tos for any occasion.

For those looking to explore outside of traditional recipes, the menu also boasts some new and notable contemporary cocktails like the KINGS White Russian, (vanilla vodka, Godiva chocolate liquor, coffee liqueur, and vanilla sweet cream); Kingstini, (raspberry vodka, pineapple juice, and prosecco; and the Cold Brew (Van Gogh double espresso vodka, coffee liqueur, vanilla sweet cream, cold brew coffee).

“Shareable” drinks offer guests a variety of 64 oz. pitchers for all to enjoy with playful flavors like Sangria, Mai Tai, Moscow Mule, Mojito, and Margaritas.

KINGS Doral boasts an expansive dining, cocktail and entertainment venue at the mixed-use complex destination, CityPlace Doral – its first-ever South Florida location. The new 20,000-square-foot complex is its most impressive to date, featuring an executive-chef driven scratch kitchen, inventive crafty cocktails, 14 ten-pin bowling lanes, a four-lane private bowling suite, full-service upscale lounge, and private dining spaces.

Classics Menu Selections by estimated dates of creation:

1650 – Mojito: Bacardi Light Rum, Fresh Lime, Mint, Real Sugar Cane

Bacardi Light Rum, Fresh Lime, Mint, Real Sugar Cane 1870 – Manhattan: Bulleit Rye Whiskey, Bitters, Sweet Vermouth, Orange Zest, Luxardo Cherry

Bulleit Rye Whiskey, Bitters, Sweet Vermouth, Orange Zest, Luxardo Cherry 1902 – Traditional Daiquiri: Bacardi Light Rum, Fresh Lime, Homemade Simple Syrup

Bacardi Light Rum, Fresh Lime, Homemade Simple Syrup 1919 – Negroni: Choose Bombay Gin or Jim Beam Bourbon with Campari,, Sweet Vermouth

Choose Bombay Gin or Jim Beam Bourbon with Campari,, Sweet Vermouth 1922 – Dirty Martini: Tito’s Handmade Vodka, Blue Cheese Stuffed Olives

Tito’s Handmade Vodka, Blue Cheese Stuffed Olives 1941 – Moscow Mule: Tito’s Handmade Vodka, Gosling’s Ginger Beer, Fresh Lime, Aromatic Bitters

Tito’s Handmade Vodka, Gosling’s Ginger Beer, Fresh Lime, Aromatic Bitters 1864 – Sangria: Choose: Red or Strawberry Rosé

Choose: Red or Strawberry Rosé 1915 – French 75: Hendrick’s Gin, Fresh Lemon Juice, Simple Syrup, topped with Prosecco

Hendrick’s Gin, Fresh Lemon Juice, Simple Syrup, topped with Prosecco 1881 – Old Fashioned: Redemption Bourbon Whiskey, Luxardo Cherry, Flamed Orange Zest

Redemption Bourbon Whiskey, Luxardo Cherry, Flamed Orange Zest 1937 – Margarita: Espolon Blanco Tequila, Fresh Lime, Agave. Add a float of Grand Marnier $1

Espolon Blanco Tequila, Fresh Lime, Agave. Add a float of Grand Marnier $1 1862 – Champagne Cocktail: Prosecco, Apricot Brandy, Bitters, Luxardo Cherry

Prosecco, Apricot Brandy, Bitters, Luxardo Cherry 1944 – Mai Tai: Sailor Jerry Spiced Rum, Fresh Juices, Almond Liqueur, Dark Rum Float

KINGS Dining & Entertainment is located at 3450 NW 83rd Ave., Suite 152, Doral, FL 33122. For information on Kings Bowl Miami-Doral, visit their website or call 844-494-9400.