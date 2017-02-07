Landmark opening planned for Kings Bowl complex in Doral’s CityPlace

Kings Bowl Miami-Doral, an expansive dining, cocktail, and entertainment venue will open its first-ever South Florida location in Doral this April at CityPlace Doral.

Kings Bowl’s new 20,000-square-foot complex will be its most impressive to date, featuring an executive-chef driven scratch kitchen, inventive crafty cocktails, 14 ten-pin bowling lanes, a 4-lane private bowling suite, a full-service upscale lounge, and private dining spaces.

This will be a landmark opening for the national brand, celebrating its 10th location and continued expansion. As part of the debut celebration, Kings will be gifting a free year of bowling (two games each month for a full year) to the first 250 visitors through their doors on opening day. To further celebrate the 10th location, everyone in line at the event will get a raffle ticket and 10 lucky winners will receive $100 in gift cards.

As guests enter the hip mainspace at Kings, they’ll be greeted with a retro-inspired atmosphere and upscale 60s-style architectural décor, hearkening to the golden age of bowling and “Vegas-cool.” Kings’ full-service restaurant will feature an impressive array of American favorites and comfort foods with a twist, as well as dishes for the health conscious – all prepared from scratch daily

“We are passionate about exceeding guest expectations with each and every plate of food that comes out of our kitchen,” says Richard Lambiase, Kings’ culinary director and executive chef. “That starts with ensuring every component of every dish is prepared in-house and that each ingredient is as fresh and vibrant as the community we’re serving.”

In addition to the 14 ten-pin bowling lanes, Kings Bowl will feature a private game room, complete with “low-tech” luxury social games including seven full-sized billiards tables, foosball, two and four-player air hockey, shuffleboard, bank shuffleboard and more.

The Rum Room, will be highlighted by a signature rum list with local and important favorites, boasting delicious craft cocktails and tropical menu items complimented by live music to heighten the experience. The Flamingo Room will be a versatile space for groups to enjoy private dining and presentations by day, before transforming into an intimate karaoke suite by night.

A beautiful 40-seat full-service, climate-controlled patio will give guests an incredible view of the hustle and bustle within the brand new CityPlace Doral project.

Kings Bowl, which first opened in 2002 in the heart of Boston’s Back Bay, says it is committed to being an actively-engaged member of the Miami-Doral area, supporting the community and its charities. The new venue will create 150 jobs including managers, bartenders, servers, event planners, door staff, kitchen managers, cooks, host staff, wait assistants, and mechanics.

Developed by The Related Group, CityPlace Doral is a mixed-use complex opening in early 2017. The project 250,000 square feet of retail space, including more than 40 dining, shopping and entertainment destinations as well as 400 luxury residences. CityPlace Doral was designed by the global architecture firm Arquitectonica, and the property’s entertainment retail component will be anchored by a roster of first-class tenants from all over the country.