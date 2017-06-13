Latin American warehouse-club chain PriceSmart inaugurates huge distribution center in Medley

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

The largest operator of membership warehouse clubs in Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia PriceSmart, Inc. recently inaugurated its brand new 325,000-square-foot Class A distribution center in Medley, The new facility, built to serve 75 warehouse clubs across its retail network, houses 120 loading positions and parking for more than 100 trailers.

U.S. Congressman Mario Diaz-Balart joined PriceSmart President & Chief Executive Officer Jose Luis Laparte, and other company executives in a ceremony to welcome employees, vendors, and the South Florida community. They also took time to discuss the economic and retail impact the facility will have at the local level, as well as how the expansion and new configuration will allow PriceSmart to more effectively serve its growing consumer base within Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia.

“We are so very excited to expand our footprint in South Florida,” said Laparte. “This brand-new facility is another example of our commitment to this market. We plan to leverage its prime location as the bridge to the Americas, and to foster growth and development of our business.”

PriceSmart is recognized as a top Miami exporter having won the Americas International Trade Award. Although it has no storefronts in the mainland U.S., the company maintains a sizeable workforce of more than 200 employees in its Miami distribution center, with 50 percent of merchandise sold – worth more than $1 billion – sourced in the U.S., and executed via 20,000 annual ocean container shipments.

“Already named a top exporter in South Florida, PriceSmart stands to make a significant impact in the community, and I will proudly continue to support PriceSmart and other businesses that are growing our economy and providing jobs in Florida,” said U.S. Congressman Mario Diaz-Balart.