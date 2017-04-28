CityPlace Doral, South Florida’s hottest new lifestyle destination, will bring the spirit of Mexico to Doral with its first annual Cinco de Mayo fiesta hosted by famed radio personality, DJ Laz. The energetic event will be the most anticipated Cinco de Mayo celebration in South Florida, with activities geared for all ages. Hundreds are expected to come out to the property to experience music by DJ Legato & Kat Lane, an authentic mariachi band Mariachi Emanuel, as well as interactive entertainers who will encourage guests to take photos, clap and dance along.

Guests will gather around CityPlace Doral’s entertainment plaza; dress up in themed Mexican props for the photo booth; and play a selection of games. They can also enjoy the property’s spectacular fountain and light shows, which occur every hour.

The cuisine and deals at CityPlace Doral will be unparalleled on Cinco de Mayo. For instance, Cabo Flats—known for its Mexican dishes and tequila bar—offers a lively outdoor/indoor ambiance with drink specials that will include $5 Cabo Margaritas, $4 Coronas and Modelos, $6 Pacifico Beers and $5 shots; along with dining specials like $2 street corn, $3 tacos and empanadas and $5 wings, chips and guacamole. Note that there will be several other venue promotions and restaurant specials taking place.

WHO: DJ Laz, DJ Legato & Kat Lane from Hits 97.3; Mariachi Emanuel

WHERE: Entertainment Plaza at CityPlace Doral 8300 NW 36th Street Doral, FL 33166

WHEN: Friday, May 5 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.

About CityPlace Doral:

Developed by The Related Group, CityPlace Doral is a mixed-use complex in the dynamic employment center of Doral, the heart of Miami-Dade County. The project features 250,000 square feet of retail space, including more than 40 dining, shopping and entertainment destinations as well as 700 luxury residences. CityPlace Doral was designed by the global architecture firm Arquitectonica, and the property’s entertainment retail component is anchored by a roster of first-class tenants from all over the country.

Tenants that are currently open include Agua Bendita, Angelo Elia Pizza Bar & Tapas, Brimstone Woodfire Grill, BurgerFi, Cabo Flats Cantina & Tequila Bar, CinéBistro, City Works Eatery & Pour House, Cooper’s Hawk Winery & Restaurant, Le Macaron, Rusty Bucket Restaurant and Tavern, Salsa Fiesta Grill, Seta Apparel, Sloan’s Ice Cream, Venetian Nail Spa, Kare, InDesign and Flowers, Tarbay and 4D Gelateria.