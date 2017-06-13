Marc Jaiden Project hosts ‘Night of Celebration’ to benefit vision impaired here and globally

The Marc Jaiden Project recently hosted “A Night of Celebration” at the Inter Continental Miami at Doral, benefit the foundation with funds for myriad local and global projects planned for this year.

Since its inception, the foundation has provided over 21,000 screenings, 17,000 eye exams, and 13,000 pairs of glasses. With the help of the gala, which took place May 6, and with continuous support from generous donors, the foundation will continue to fight for and ensure adequate vision health worldwide for those in need.

In June, The Marc Jaiden Project will launch its “See Change” PSA campaign that will reach the Miami-Ft. Lauderdale DMA community.

The campaign will highlight the importance of vision care in hopes of creating a movement that will change not only the way people see, but the way they see change around the globe.

It is because of dedication like this, that The Marc Jaiden Project is providing “Vision with Heart.”

The Marc Jaiden Project is known for developing itself as a strong community movement in providing vision care to communities. They have engaged eye care specialists, sponsors, and supporters with a single goal in mind: to ensure adequate vision health for all.

Strongly believing that no person should be limited by poor vision, The Marc Jaiden Project has carried out this mission in the United States and the Caribbean.

For information, call 305-741-5853 or send an email via info@marcjaiden.com. Please visit www.marcjaiden.com to learn more about their mission, future projects, and fundraising/donation opportunities.