Mayor and council inaugurate Doral’s new Police Substation

Public officials and police department brass joined in celebrating the opening of Doral’s new Police Substation Jan. 12 with a ribbon cutting and plaque unveiling, along with tours for members of the public. This dedicated, 12,500-square-foot facility, which was completed on time and on budget, will focus on community-oriented policing, one of the “Six Pillars of 21st Century Policing” strategies.

This centralized location will house the department’s School Resource Unit, Neighborhood Resource Unit, Bike Squad, and K-9 Unit – making it more accessible to the community. The Substation will help keep police response time low, ensuring continued public safety and services are provided as the City continues to grow.

“This new facility means an increased presence of law enforcement and safety in our City, with an emphasis on Community,” said Mayor Juan Carlos Bermudez. “I’ve always believed that both go hand-in-hand as everyone, from our officers to our residents, must do their part to maintain the high quality of life that Doral enjoys.” The new substation is located at 3719 NW 97th Ave., Doral, FL 33178.

Six Pillars of 21st Century Policing

Police departments around the country – including Doral Police – are adopting the “Six Pillars of Policing in the Modern World” as outlined by the President’s Task Force on 21st Century Policing. They include a focus on:

• Building Trust & Legitimacy

• Policy & Oversight

• Technology & Social Media

• Community Policing & Crime Reduction

• Officer Training & Education

• Officer Safety & Wellness.

In Other City News

Thanks to a public-private partnership between the city and Millennia Atlantic University approved in May 2017, a new passive park is coming soon – right next to the new Police Substation.

MAU Park will include eco-friendly and educational features such as: wetland preserves, rain gardens, plaza area, and an art sculpture, as well as bicycle and pedestrian paths with educational signage.