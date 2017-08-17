Mayor Bermudez kicks-off “Step Up Your Health, Doral” wellness initiative

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Mayor Juan Carlos Bermudez invites residents and members of the community to join the “Step Up Your Health, Doral” Wellness Initiative.

Mayor Bermudez recently jump started the challenge by undergoing a health screening at West Kendall Baptist Hospital’s Healthy Hub, whom, along with the Baptist Outpatient services, will serve as clinical partners for the ambitious program.

“The goal is for citizens of all ages, capabilities and fitness levels to adopt a healthier lifestyle for both the body and mind,” stated Mayor Bermudez. “I encourage the community to take on this challenge and help Doral become the City of a Billion Steps by increasing their activity and tracking those steps.”

The City is developing programs, collaborating with local businesses and organizations to provide registered participants with services that will include health screenings, seminars, fitness classes, and more. This year-round initiative will open for registrations at the Doral Legacy Park, 11400 NW 82 St., Doral, FL 33178, grand opening happening on August 12.

For information, contact Maggie Santos at 305-409-9762 or maggie.santos@cityofdoral.com.