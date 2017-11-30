Media Kit | Pay Online | Submit Press Release

Miami Christian School National Honor Society inducts new members

By: Gloria Burns |November 30, 2017

NHS Inductees-min

Scholars abound at Miami Christian School and the Fall induction welcomed several new members into the National Honor Society and the National Junior Honor Society. Qualities found in these members include not only scholarship but service, leadership and character as well.

After a welcome from High School Principal James Gentry, the NHS & NJHS Armor Chapter President Armor Chapter President Christine Rosillo conducted the presentation of Candle Knowledge and lighting ceremony. Officers participated as well including Vice President, Jacqueline Gonzalez; Secretary, Brittney Rodriguez; Treasurer, Bryant Pineda; and Chaplain, Andres Valdes.

Fall 2017 NHS inductees were Julieth Angarita, Robin Baez, Nina Beam, Bryan Castro, Jason Garcia, Juan Guerra, Jose Marrero, Daniel Miguel, Edgardo Negron, Bill Padron, Leandro Rodriguez, Yureysy Vasquez, Aniela Victores and Daniel Victores.

NJHS inductees were Yuniel Blanco, Samuel Brito, Christopher Del Villar, Dubraska Ifill, Sophia Malpic, Matthew Martinez, Alejandra Monge Mejia, Joshua Munoz, Isabella Saunig and Gabriel Victores.

Miami Christian School is located at 200 NW 109 Ave., Miami, FL.
For a campus tour or information, call 305 221-7754.

Connect To Your Customers & Grow Your Business

Click Here
Print Friendly

About the Author

Gloria Burns
A graduate of the University of Florida with a major in Spanish, Burns has an extensive background in advertising, marketing and reciprocal trade, travel as well as non profit consulting and management. Active in many non profits, she received numerous awards across the community. Among her list of current responsibilities, Burns co-chairs two annual student recognition breakfasts for the Coral Gables Friends of Education; helps coordinate charity partners for the Westin Colonnade's Annual Give Kids the World Breakfast; serves on the board of directors of Doral Business Council; is Parliamentarian and serves on the board of the GFWC Coral Gables Woman’s Club; serves the board of the Rotary Club of Coral Gables and is Publicity Chair; and is a member of the Jr. Orange Bowl Committee. Gloria is also an active member of the Music Ministry at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, where she sings in the choir. She can be reached at gloria@communitynewspapers.com

Be the first to comment on "Miami Christian School National Honor Society inducts new members"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*