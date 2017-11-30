Miami Christian School National Honor Society inducts new members

Scholars abound at Miami Christian School and the Fall induction welcomed several new members into the National Honor Society and the National Junior Honor Society. Qualities found in these members include not only scholarship but service, leadership and character as well.

After a welcome from High School Principal James Gentry, the NHS & NJHS Armor Chapter President Armor Chapter President Christine Rosillo conducted the presentation of Candle Knowledge and lighting ceremony. Officers participated as well including Vice President, Jacqueline Gonzalez; Secretary, Brittney Rodriguez; Treasurer, Bryant Pineda; and Chaplain, Andres Valdes.

Fall 2017 NHS inductees were Julieth Angarita, Robin Baez, Nina Beam, Bryan Castro, Jason Garcia, Juan Guerra, Jose Marrero, Daniel Miguel, Edgardo Negron, Bill Padron, Leandro Rodriguez, Yureysy Vasquez, Aniela Victores and Daniel Victores.

NJHS inductees were Yuniel Blanco, Samuel Brito, Christopher Del Villar, Dubraska Ifill, Sophia Malpic, Matthew Martinez, Alejandra Monge Mejia, Joshua Munoz, Isabella Saunig and Gabriel Victores.

Miami Christian School is located at 200 NW 109 Ave., Miami, FL.

For a campus tour or information, call 305 221-7754.