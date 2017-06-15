Miami-Dade Animal Services and greenmonkey® Invite Cat Lovers to Celebrate International Yoga Day

Cat lovers are invited to take a moment to “paws”, relax and reflect with adorable cats from Miami-Dade Animal Services during Meowmaste: greenmonkey® Yoga with Cats on Wednesday, June 21 from 12 pm to 1 pm at the Miami-Dade Animal Services Pet Adoption and Protection Center, 3599 NW 79 Avenue, Doral, FL 33122.

Led by a greenmonkey® yoga instructor, this special event allows participants to practice their downward-facing cat pose in a room full of adorable, free-roaming cats looking for loving homes. Show up for the yoga and go home with a four-legged cuddle companion; adoption fees are free for all cats and kittens.

RSVP is required and space is limited. Participants will need to bring their own yoga mat. A $20 donation to benefit the shelter’s cats is requested, payable at the door.

WHO: Miami-Dade Animal Services and greenmonkey®

WHAT: Meowmaste: greenmoney® Yoga with Cats

WHEN: Wednesday, June 21, 2017 – 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. RSVP required.

WHERE: Miami-Dade Animal Services Pet Adoption and Protection Center

3599 NW 79 Avenue

Doral, FL 33122

About Miami-Dade County Animal Services

Every year Miami-Dade County Animal Services Department provides care and refuge for 28,000 to 30,000 homeless dogs and cats. Every day, Animal Services staff and volunteers work diligently to find life-long homes for these abandoned animals by facilitating onsite adoptions, hosting off-site adoptions at events and locations throughout the community, and working collaboratively with over 100 rescue organizations and partners that have helped us meet our goal of a 90 percent save rate.

About Greenmonkey

Since 2008, Green Monkey has been setting the standard in health, fitness and well-being to elevate the quality of life. With powerful classes, yoga teacher trainings, research-driven programs, corporate wellness and international yoga retreats, the company is becoming a global movement that serves our communities here in Florida and beyond. To learn more about our community, please go to greenmonkey.com. #liveyourpractice