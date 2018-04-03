Miami-Dade Animal Services reminds the community to adopt, not shop for a pet

Miami-Dade Animal Services usually experiences the largest influx of furry faces during the summer months. But, this year, the “busy season” came early with the shelter taking in a higher number of animals than usual during the spring. That means more adoption opportunities for pet lovers! Animal Services is calling out to the community to visit the shelter—located at 3599 NW 79 Ave. Doral, FL—and choose from among hundreds of dogs, cats, puppies and kittens, all waiting to find a loving home.

And because it’s about saving lives, and to encourage and motivate pet lovers, beginning from now through Saturday June 30, adoption fees are waived for all cats, kittens and dogs over four months old. Pet adoptions include spay/neuter surgery, age-appropriate vaccinations and de-worming. The adopter is only responsible for a $30 license fee (discounts do not apply to puppies less than four months old.)

For those not ready to adopt, there are other ways to help:

• Spread the word to friends, family and co-workers.

• Become a pet foster parent. Offer a senior or special needs pet a temporary home. When pets are in foster care it helps create space for pets coming into the shelter.

• If you find a lost pet, please try to hold on to it and call 311 to report the found pet. Post and share the pet’s photo on social media lost and found pet forums, and create flyers to post around the neighborhood. Take the pet to a local veterinarian and ask them to scan for a microchip. All of these can help reunite the lost pet with its owner quickly.

Miami-Dade Animal Services Pet Adoption and Protection Center is open for adoptions:

• Monday – Friday 10 a.m. – 6:30 p.m.

• Saturday/Sunday 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

For more information please call 311.