Media Kit | Pay Online | Submit Press Release

Miami-Dade County Schools hosts topping-off event at Doral K-8 Center

By: Lee Stephens |March 24, 2017

Share
Share
Shares 0
Miami-Dade County Schools hosts topping-off event at Doral K-8 Center

Celebrating at the topping off are (l to r) Chief Facilities Officer Jaime Torrens, Doral Councilwoman Claudia Mariaca, Superintendent Alberto M. Carvalho, School Board member Susie Castillo, Doral Mayor Juan Carlos Bermudez, and Doral Councilwoman Christi Fraga.

Several public officials recently gathered to celebrate a major milestone – the completion of the external structure of Phase I of the Doral K-8 project. Superintendent of Schools Alberto M. Carvalho, Board Member Susie Castillo, City of Doral Mayor Juan Carlos Bermudez, and school and district staff were on hand for the historic moment, a result of the overwhelming voter approval of the $1.2 billion General Obligation Bond.

The scope of work for Phase I encompasses a new 59,000 square-foot building including: administrative offices, 37 classrooms, three extended-learning areas, two resource rooms (language arts, music, and art labs), a media center, and a kitchen and dining area.

Phase I also includes a physical education (PE) covered shelter area, basketball courts, primary play area with a shade structure, parking and drop off areas, and other support spaces. The total value of Phase I is $15.1 million.

Connect To Your Customers & Grow Your Business

Click Here
Print Friendly

Be the first to comment on "Miami-Dade County Schools hosts topping-off event at Doral K-8 Center"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*