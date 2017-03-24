Several public officials recently gathered to celebrate a major milestone – the completion of the external structure of Phase I of the Doral K-8 project. Superintendent of Schools Alberto M. Carvalho, Board Member Susie Castillo, City of Doral Mayor Juan Carlos Bermudez, and school and district staff were on hand for the historic moment, a result of the overwhelming voter approval of the $1.2 billion General Obligation Bond.

The scope of work for Phase I encompasses a new 59,000 square-foot building including: administrative offices, 37 classrooms, three extended-learning areas, two resource rooms (language arts, music, and art labs), a media center, and a kitchen and dining area.

Phase I also includes a physical education (PE) covered shelter area, basketball courts, primary play area with a shade structure, parking and drop off areas, and other support spaces. The total value of Phase I is $15.1 million.