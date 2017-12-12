Media Kit | Pay Online | Submit Press Release

Miami Dade Public Schools hosts unveiling of Dr. Toni Bilbao Prep Academy

By: Denzel Diquant |December 12, 2017

Officials gather at official unveiling of the Dr. Toni Bilbao Preparatory Academy.

It was an historic day in Doral recently as dozens gathered for the officially ribbon cutting for Phase 1 of the new General Obligation Bond construction project – Dr. Toni Bilbao Preparatory Academy.

Along with School District administrators, school staff, and students, local officials present at the ceremony included Miami Dade Schools Superintendent Alberto M. Carvalho; School Board Members Susie V. Castillo, Mari Tere Rojas and Dr. Marta Pérez; Bilbao Prep Academy Principal Tracey D. Crews; and City of Doral Mayor Juan Carlos Bermudez.

Zyscovich Architects and Thornton Construction Company completed the $15.1 million project, a 59,000 sq. ft., two-story facility housing 750 student stations.

For information and more coverage of the event, visit Twitter @mdcps and @miamisup, or on Facebook at MiamiSchools and AlbertoCarvalho.

